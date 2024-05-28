Rashmika Mandanna and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. While the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans constantly figure out the hints that the actors drop on social media and in interviews. The actor was asked to name her favourite co-star in a recent interview. While taking Deverakonda’s name, Mandanna could not stop blushing.
Speaking at the ‘Gam Game Ganesha’ event on Monday, Rashmika Mandanna was quizzed by Vijay Deverakonda's brother, actor Anand Deverakonda. The ‘Pushpa 2’ actor had attended the event as a chief guest. Addressing Mandanna, Anand asked her who her favourite co-star was. He asked, “Who is your favourite co-star?” Before she could answer the question, the crowd started chanting Vijay’s name.
Responding to Anand, the actor said, “Anand, you are family. Why are you putting me in a spot?” She was seen continuously blushing before finally answering the question. She replied, “Rowdy Boy (Vijay Deverakonda).”
The video from the event has gone viral on social media. Take a look at the video here.
In an earlier appearance on Neha Dhupia’s podcast, Mandanna spoke about Vijay’s best and worst qualities. She said, “The best thing would be both come from a middle-class family. So, the thinking and perspectives are alike, which makes things easy. The worst thing about him is he is just too serious all the time. He is always like work, work, work... he is just like a rocket.”
Mandanna and Vijay have shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ They have always mentioned that they are close friends in interviews and media interactions. On the work front, Mandanna will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’