South Cinema

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Blushes Talking About Vijay Deverakonda, Calls Him Her Favourite Co-Star

At a recent event, Rashmika Mandanna was asked to name her favourite co-actor. The actor could not stop blushing as she took Vijay Deverakonda's name.

Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rashmika Mandanna and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. While the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans constantly figure out the hints that the actors drop on social media and in interviews. The actor was asked to name her favourite co-star in a recent interview. While taking Deverakonda’s name, Mandanna could not stop blushing.

Speaking at the ‘Gam Game Ganesha’ event on Monday, Rashmika Mandanna was quizzed by Vijay Deverakonda's brother, actor Anand Deverakonda. The ‘Pushpa 2’ actor had attended the event as a chief guest. Addressing Mandanna, Anand asked her who her favourite co-star was. He asked, “Who is your favourite co-star?” Before she could answer the question, the crowd started chanting Vijay’s name.

Responding to Anand, the actor said, “Anand, you are family. Why are you putting me in a spot?” She was seen continuously blushing before finally answering the question. She replied, “Rowdy Boy (Vijay Deverakonda).”

The video from the event has gone viral on social media. Take a look at the video here.

In an earlier appearance on Neha Dhupia’s podcast, Mandanna spoke about Vijay’s best and worst qualities. She said, “The best thing would be both come from a middle-class family. So, the thinking and perspectives are alike, which makes things easy. The worst thing about him is he is just too serious all the time. He is always like work, work, work... he is just like a rocket.”

Mandanna and Vijay have shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ They have always mentioned that they are close friends in interviews and media interactions.  On the work front, Mandanna will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress