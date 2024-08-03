Kerala’s Wayanad was recently struck by a devastating landslide that claimed hundreds of lives. Many celebrities have taken to their social media to share helplines and other details that can help people stuck in the calamity. However, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal visited Wayanad and offered support to the victims and the rescue team.
Mohanlal visited Wayanad dressed in the army uniform. The actor was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, a military reserve force composed of part-time volunteers, in 2009. He reached the affected areas and was seen talking to the officers who were conducting the rescue operations. The video was shared by ANI on its X (formerly known as Twitter). They wrote, “Actor Mohanlal who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, reached the landslide-hit Mundakkai area in Wayanad. #Kerala.”
Take a look at the video here.
After visiting the site, Mohanlal announced that he would be donating Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation purposes. As quoted by Manorama Online, the actor said, “One can understand the scale of destruction only after visiting the site. I am extremely grateful to the Army and other volunteers for their relief work. We will also donate Rs 3 crore from Viswasanthi Foundation for rehabilitation work in the area.”
The actor has recently thanked the rescue team for their efforts on social media. He penned a note on Facebook that read, “I salute the courage of the selfless volunteers, policemen, Fire & Rescue, NDRF, army soldiers, government officials, and every person working tirelessly to provide relief to the victims of the Wayanad disaster. I am grateful for the efforts of my 122 Infantry Battalion, TA Madras, who have been at the forefront of the relief mission. We have faced challenges before and emerged stronger. I pray that we stand united and show the strength of our unity in this difficult time. Jai Hind!”