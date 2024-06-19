South Cinema

Mohanlal Elected Unopposed As President Of Actors' Body AMMA For Second Term

Superstar Mohanlal has been elected unopposed as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for a second term of three years.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal
Malayalam actor Mohanlal Photo: X
info_icon

Superstar Mohanlal has been elected unopposed as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for a second term of three years.

His election came after the last date of withdrawal of nominations ended Tuesday. Upcoming star Unni Mukundan was also elected unopposed as the Treasurer of the AMMA. However, elections will be held for the posts of the General Secretary, two Vice Presidents, and the Joint Secretary. Edavela Babu, who has been the General Secretary of the AMMA for a while, opted out this time, and popular character actor Siddique sought to succeed him. But Kuku Paramaseshweran and Unni Shivapal also entered the fray.

For the two Vice President's posts, there are three candidates - veteran actor Jagdish, Manju Pillai, and Jayan Cherthala. Likewise, Baburaj and Anoop Chandran are in the race for the Joint Secretary's post. The elections will be held alongside the Annual General Body Meeting to be held here on June 30. Meanwhile, according to sources, a nomination for the post of President was filed by a panel led by Paramaseshweran, but this was withdrawn at the last moment, enabling Mohanlal to get elected unopposed.

The AMMA has 506 members, of which around 120 get a monthly dole of Rs 5,000 each. Anyone not drawing the monthly pension is eligible to contest for the various posts starting from the President to that of a member of its Committee.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate
  2. Bima Bharti To Seek Re-Election From Rupauli Assembly Seat On RJD Ticket
  3. NTA Scraps UGC-NET A Day After Exam Amid Questions Over Integrity; Test To Be Conducted Afresh
  4. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  5. 'Signed Blank Paper': Fresh Twist In Bengal Train Accident As Complainant Takes U-Turn | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event
  2. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  3. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  4. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  5. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
Sports News
  1. USA Vs RSA, Super 8 T20 World Cup: South Africa Overcome Stiff United States' Challenge
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: USA Fight But Fall Short As SA Find Their Mojo
  3. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  4. India Vs Afghanistan Prediction T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. ESP Vs ITA, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Will Not Underestimate Spain, Says Luciano Spalletti
World News
  1. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  2. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  3. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  4. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  5. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21