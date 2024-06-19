Mohanlal Elected Unopposed As President Of Actors' Body AMMA For Second Term

His election came after the last date of withdrawal of nominations ended Tuesday. Upcoming star Unni Mukundan was also elected unopposed as the Treasurer of the AMMA. However, elections will be held for the posts of the General Secretary, two Vice Presidents, and the Joint Secretary. Edavela Babu, who has been the General Secretary of the AMMA for a while, opted out this time, and popular character actor Siddique sought to succeed him. But Kuku Paramaseshweran and Unni Shivapal also entered the fray.