Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen

During a promotional event for ‘Maharaja’, Vijay Sethupathi was asked about older heroes romancing younger heroines on the screen. Replying to the question, the actor mentioned how he had answered this question in his earlier interviews. Indian Express quoted the actor saying, “I have spoken about it already. I acted with Krithi Shetty in ‘Uppenna’ in 2021, and later, a director told me let’s approach her for another film as a heroine. I said no because I had asked her to consider me as a dad during the climax sequence of ‘Uppenna’. So, I said no.”