South Cinema

Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi shut down a reporter who asked him to speak about male actors romancing younger actresses on the screen. Here's what he said.

X
Actor Vijay Sethupathi Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for the release of his 50th film. In a recent interview, the actor was asked to share his opinion on male stars romancing younger actresses in movies. The actor got annoyed when he was asked this question and he mentioned how he was not interested in repeating his statements.

During a promotional event for ‘Maharaja’, Vijay Sethupathi was asked about older heroes romancing younger heroines on the screen. Replying to the question, the actor mentioned how he had answered this question in his earlier interviews. Indian Express quoted the actor saying, “I have spoken about it already. I acted with Krithi Shetty in ‘Uppenna’ in 2021, and later, a director told me let’s approach her for another film as a heroine. I said no because I had asked her to consider me as a dad during the climax sequence of ‘Uppenna’. So, I said no.”

In the same conversation, Sethupathi mentioned that actresses can also decide whether to star with a particular hero on screen. He continued, “What if she had told me that she doesn’t want to act with me because ‘this man has asked me to consider him as dad’. She can say no also. I have answered this question earlier. Please leave it.”

Recently, the actor mentioned why he refused to act in romantic scenes with Krithi Shetty in ‘DSP.’ Speaking to Behindwoods, he mentioned that he rejected the lead role in the film because of the age gap between them. He said, “She is a little older than my son. I told them I couldn’t do it.”

On the work front, Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his 50th film – ‘Maharaja.’ He will be sharing the screen with Anurag Kashyap in this flick.

