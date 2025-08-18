Fahadh Faasil on rejecting a project with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

In an interview with Cue Studio, Fahadh said that he was approached for an international production by Iñárritu, but he dropped out of the project because of his accent. He said, "It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about." To excel in the accent, he was asked to go to the US and stay there for three or four months, but as they weren’t ready to pay for that, he had to skip it. Had they paid him, he would have gone running. "The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it to do so much for my accent," he added.