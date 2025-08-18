Fahadh Faasil Reveals He Was Offered A Film By Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu; Here's Why He Turned It Down

Fahadh Faasil revealed he was being approached for a film by Academy Award-winning Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. Here's why he dropped out of the project.

Fahadh Faasil shared he turned down a project by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu Photo: IMDb
Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is known for his impactful performances, was once offered a film by Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. In an interview, Faasil revealed that the Birdman director asked him to stay in the US to work on his accent. But he turned down the offer. Read on to know why.

Fahadh Faasil on rejecting a project with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

In an interview with Cue Studio, Fahadh said that he was approached for an international production by Iñárritu, but he dropped out of the project because of his accent. He said, "It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about." To excel in the accent, he was asked to go to the US and stay there for three or four months, but as they weren’t ready to pay for that, he had to skip it. Had they paid him, he would have gone running. "The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it to do so much for my accent," he added.

"I spoke to him on a video call. It might be during that conversation that he also realised, ‘Oh, this isn’t the guy I’m looking for.’ Such things happen. There have been many films I lost during such meetings. All the magic in my life happened here in Malayalam. So, even in the future, if any new changes were to happen, I want them to come from Malayalam. I don’t think I will leave Kerala for that. If a project emerges that redefines me in some way, I want it to be in Malayalam," he said further.

Inarritu's upcoming film is with Tom Cruise, which will release in October 2026. It also stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed.

Fahadh, whose last release was Maareesan, will be seen in the romantic comedy OKCK, which is releasing on August 29.

