Tabu and Nagarjuna have worked in two Telugu films – ‘Ninne Pelladatha’ (1996) and ‘Aavida Maa Aavide’ (1988). They were rumoured to be in a relationship for almost 10 years. They have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship to the media. However, they have also spoken highly of each other whenever asked. On the work front, Tabu is set to reunite with Ajay Devgn for the romantic film – ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha.’ The film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and it also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is set to release in theatres on July 5.