South Cinema

Tabu Reacts With Heart Emojis To An Unseen Picture Of Her Rumoured Ex Nagarjuna With His Son Naga Chaitanya

Tabu has reacted to a picture of Nagarjuna which was shared by his son, Naga Chaitanya. The two were rumoured to be dating each other.

Instagram
Tabu, Naga Chaitanya with his father Nagarjuna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Naga Chaitanya surprised his fans when he shared an old unseen picture with his father Nagarjuna on Father’s Day. Amidst this surprise, what also left fans in a state of shock was when actor Tabu left a comment on his post. For the uninitiated, Tabu and Nagarjuna were allegedly in a relationship for almost 10 years.

Taking to his Instagram on Father’s Day, Naga Chaitanya shared a sepia-tinted picture with his father – Nagarjuna. In the picture, Nagarjuna is seen in a striped shirt that he had paired with sunglasses. The actor had placed toddler Naga Chaitanya on his back. Naga Chaitanya was seen in a polo-neck t-shirt and printed shorts. The actor shared the picture and wrote, “The OG (red heart emoji).”

Take a look at the picture shared by Naga Chaitanya here.

The picture has fetched over 309K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left adorable comments for the actor and his father. Celebrities like Mona Singh and Jitesh Pillai also left comments. But what surprised everyone was Tabu’s comment. Reacting to the picture, ‘The Crew’ actor left four heart emojis in the comments. Her comment, alone, has fetched over 1K likes.

Tabu and Nagarjuna have worked in two Telugu films – ‘Ninne Pelladatha’ (1996) and ‘Aavida Maa Aavide’ (1988). They were rumoured to be in a relationship for almost 10 years. They have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship to the media. However, they have also spoken highly of each other whenever asked. On the work front, Tabu is set to reunite with Ajay Devgn for the romantic film – ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha.’ The film has been directed by Neeraj Pandey and it also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is set to release in theatres on July 5.

