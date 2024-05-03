Art & Entertainment

Nagarjuna Unveils His Captivating First Look From Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera', Check Out The Character Teaser

The makers have unveiled 'King' Nagarjuna's first look from the upcoming 'Kubera.'

Advertisement

X
Nagarjuna in 'Kubera' Photo: X
info_icon

After dropping Dhanush’s first look, the makers treated audiences with popular actor Nagarjuna’s first look from the highly-anticipated ‘Kubera’ on late Thursday night.

To share the same, Nagarjuna himself took to his X handle to drop a video, which sheds light on his persona and his character in the film. Sharing the look, he wrote, “Here is my first look in #SekharKammulas KUBERA.”

The video, clocking in at less than a minute, offers a tantalizing glimpse into Nagarjuna’s character. Against the backdrop of truckloads of money being drenched in the rain, the actor steps into the scene, simply holding an umbrella. His attention is drawn to a sodden Rs 500 note on the ground, prompting a curious gaze. Moving closer to the stacks of money, he delicately places a Rs 500 note from his own wallet into the pile, which speaks up about his truthfulness and mind free of greed.

Advertisement

This symbolic gesture ties into the film’s title, ‘Kubera,’ symbolizing the god of wealth. Nagarjuna’s appearance, donning formal attire, glasses, and a thick beard, ignites anticipation for what this social drama will have in store for audiences.

Take a look here:

Following the cheers that met with Dhanush’s poster reveal, Sekhar Kammula has once more piqued curiosity about the film’s storyline with Nagarjuna’s poster. Taking to comments, one wrote, “Waiting for Vintage Nagarjuna Comeback.” Another one wrote, “nagarjuna is not simply acting, he is just living in that character. pure goosebumps overloaded.” A third one chimed in, “Attitude itself shows that we should watch the movie.”

Advertisement

‘Kubera,’ for which filming is currently underway in Mumbai, also boasts an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Jim Sarbh in his Telugu debut. The film is a collaborative effort between Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, co-producing under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd respectively. Accompanying the production, the soundtrack is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad, while Niketh Bommi handles cinematography duties and Karthika Srinivas takes charge of editing.

The film is pan-India multilingual with the release date yet to be announced.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: Congress Ends Suspense, Names Rahul Gandhi From Rae Bareli, KL Sharma From Amethi
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates