Nagarjuna Unveils His Captivating First Look From Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera', Check Out The Character Teaser

After dropping Dhanush’s first look, the makers treated audiences with popular actor Nagarjuna’s first look from the highly-anticipated ‘Kubera’ on late Thursday night.
To share the same, Nagarjuna himself took to his X handle to drop a video, which sheds light on his persona and his character in the film. Sharing the look, he wrote, “Here is my first look in #SekharKammulas KUBERA.”
The video, clocking in at less than a minute, offers a tantalizing glimpse into Nagarjuna’s character. Against the backdrop of truckloads of money being drenched in the rain, the actor steps into the scene, simply holding an umbrella. His attention is drawn to a sodden Rs 500 note on the ground, prompting a curious gaze. Moving closer to the stacks of money, he delicately places a Rs 500 note from his own wallet into the pile, which speaks up about his truthfulness and mind free of greed.
This symbolic gesture ties into the film’s title, ‘Kubera,’ symbolizing the god of wealth. Nagarjuna’s appearance, donning formal attire, glasses, and a thick beard, ignites anticipation for what this social drama will have in store for audiences.
Take a look here:
Following the cheers that met with Dhanush’s poster reveal, Sekhar Kammula has once more piqued curiosity about the film’s storyline with Nagarjuna’s poster. Taking to comments, one wrote, “Waiting for Vintage Nagarjuna Comeback.” Another one wrote, “nagarjuna is not simply acting, he is just living in that character. pure goosebumps overloaded.” A third one chimed in, “Attitude itself shows that we should watch the movie.”
‘Kubera,’ for which filming is currently underway in Mumbai, also boasts an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Jim Sarbh in his Telugu debut. The film is a collaborative effort between Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, co-producing under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd respectively. Accompanying the production, the soundtrack is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad, while Niketh Bommi handles cinematography duties and Karthika Srinivas takes charge of editing.
The film is pan-India multilingual with the release date yet to be announced.