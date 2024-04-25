Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Shares A View From ‘Kubera’ Set As She ‘Packs Up’ Dhanush-Starrer Film

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse from her upcoming film 'Kubera' starring Dhanush.

Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture showing the moon, a building, and a little bit of the set.

"Andddddd it's a wrap #Kubera," the actress wrote in the caption.

Rashmikas Story
Rashmika's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The makers of the film released the film's title and Dhanush’s first look from the film on Maha Shivaratri last month.

'Kubera' is directed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, known for movies such as 'Fidaa' and 'Love Story'.

The film, which also stars Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh, is presented by Sonali Narang and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, a unit of Asian Group, in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Rashmika, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal', will be seen in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', and 'Chaava' in her kitty.

