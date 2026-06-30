Sudha Kongara Moves Madras HC To Stall Idhayam Murali Release

According to media reports, the total agreed payment was Rs 17.70 crore, including the GST component. However, she has only received Rs 9.31 crore so far. The remaining Rs 8.39 crore is yet to be disbursed. Kongara stated that she transferred all intellectual property rights for the film, which starred Sivakarthikeyan and others. In her plea, she also beseeched the court to stall the release of Idhayam Murali, another film produced by Dawn Pictures and slated for release on July 10. Her legal team insisted that the production house was moving ahead with a new release while allegedly failing to clear dues owed to her. The director filed the plea early so the makers could not claim it was a last minute request.