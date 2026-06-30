Sudha Kongara Moves Madras HC To Stall Idhayam Murali Release

Sudha Kongara has moved the Madras High Court, alleging pending dues on Parasakthi.
She has asked for the release of Idhayam Murali to be halted.
The two films are by the same production house.
Director Sudha Kongara has moved the Madras High Court, alleging that she is yet to receive Rs 8.39 crore in remuneration for her film Parasakthi. The film had released on January 10 this year to mixed reviews and unimpressive box office performance. She has moved the Court under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.
What Is Sudha Kongara's Plea?
According to media reports, the total agreed payment was Rs 17.70 crore, including the GST component. However, she has only received Rs 9.31 crore so far. The remaining Rs 8.39 crore is yet to be disbursed. Kongara stated that she transferred all intellectual property rights for the film, which starred Sivakarthikeyan and others. In her plea, she also beseeched the court to stall the release of Idhayam Murali, another film produced by Dawn Pictures and slated for release on July 10. Her legal team insisted that the production house was moving ahead with a new release while allegedly failing to clear dues owed to her. The director filed the plea early so the makers could not claim it was a last minute request.
The Madras High Court has reportedly stipulated that the satellite premiere of Parasakthi must be on hold till July 8. The next hearing will take place on that date.
Parasakthi Didn't Have A Smooth Release Either
Even the theatrical release of Parasakthi brought a lot of challenges for Kongara to weather. The Censor Board had ordered suggestions for 25 edits, including considerable modifications. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Parasakthi has grossed Rs 85.10 crore in its lifetime. The production house, however, claimed that the film grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in 10 days of its release. Kongara broke out with her 2020 Suriya hit Soorarai Pottru. She also directed the segment Thangam for Netflix’s Paava Kadhaigal. Idhayam Murali stars Atharvaa Murali and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and is helmed by producer-turned-director Aakash Baskaran.