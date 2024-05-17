'Pushpa' Actor Fahadh Faasil To Collaborate With 'Drishyam' Director Jeethu Joseph On His Next

Notable Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is celebrating the immense success of his recent movie, ‘Aavesham.’ The action-packed comedy has done wonders in global box office earnings, and is easily one of his most significant achievements to date. Surprising fans, he has now revealed a major collaboration with renowned director Jeethu Joseph, known for the ‘Drishyam’ franchise.
The film, backed by E4 Entertainment, has sparked excitement among audiences. Santhi Mayadevi, known for her work on ‘Drishyam 2,’ is crafting the script for this project. With such talented individuals on board, expectations are high for this film to be a cinematic delight for cinephiles.
While further details about the cast and crew are yet to be disclosed, director Jeethu Joseph, renowned for his collaborations with superstar Mohanlal, will be venturing into a new partnership with the talented Fahadh Faasil, promising an exciting new actor-director duo in Malayalam cinema.
The production house announced the news on May 16 via their official social media account, sharing a photo of Fahadh, Jeethu, and Santhi Mayadevi posing together. The caption reads, “Associating Jeethu Joseph and Fahadh Faasil, produced by E4 Entertainment, written by Santhi Mayadevi!!”
Jeethu Joseph, renowned for his expertise in suspense crime thrillers, will step into a different genre for this project, as confirmed by Santhi Mayadevi in a conversation with an online media outlet. While Jeethu’s recent thriller ‘Neru’ achieved immense success, there’s heightened anticipation for his collaboration with Fahadh Faasil.
Meanwhile, in other works, Jeethu is contemplating revisiting the project ‘Ram’ with Mohanlal, aiming to bring it to fruition. On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil has two eagerly awaited South Indian films, namely ‘Vettaiyaan’ with Rajinikanth and ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun in the pipeline, alongside commencing production on ‘Premalu 2.’