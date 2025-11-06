Mithra Mandali OTT Release: Priyadarshi And Niharika NM's Rom-Com Released Online With 'Brand New Version'

Mithra Mandali story

The film revolves around a group of friends who get into a fight with a local politician by accident. Their lives turn upside down when they meet politician Narayana and his daughter, Swechha. Things take a U-turn when Swechha falls in love with one of the boys, and both elope and how these friends navigate the entire situation when the fiery politician and the police get involved in the case. The film is about friendship, full of fun, drama, humour and adventure.