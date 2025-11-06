Mithra Mandali OTT Release: Priyadarshi And Niharika NM's Rom-Com Released Online With 'Brand New Version'

Mithra Mandali has made its OTT debut
The film stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM and Vennela Kishore, among others
It is a comedy-drama which is full of fun and humour
Mithra Mandali OTT release date update: Priyadarshi and Niharika NM’s Telugu comedy Mithra Mandali, which was released in theatres on October 16, has finally made its OTT debut, but with a re-edited version. On Wednesday, Priyadarshi revealed in his X post that the film has got a "brand new version". The film has been re-cut for its OTT viewers.
"We laughed, we learnt, we recut. Mithra Mandali gets a brand new version. This time, sharper and lot funnier," the Court actor wrote, revealing the film's OTT release date.
When and where to watch Mithra Mandali on OTT
Mithra Mandali premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 6 in Telugu with English subtitles. Directed by Vijayendra, the film received mixed reviews upon release on October 16, during the Diwali weekend.
The film also stars Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rag Mayur, Vishnu Oi, Prasad Behara, VTV Ganesh. Brahmanandam has a special cameo appearance.
It is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr Vijayendra Reddy Teegala, and presented by Bunny Vass under BV Works.
Mithra Mandali story
The film revolves around a group of friends who get into a fight with a local politician by accident. Their lives turn upside down when they meet politician Narayana and his daughter, Swechha. Things take a U-turn when Swechha falls in love with one of the boys, and both elope and how these friends navigate the entire situation when the fiery politician and the police get involved in the case. The film is about friendship, full of fun, drama, humour and adventure.