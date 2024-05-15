Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), GV Prakash Kumar shared a statement addressing the trolling he received. Trolls had commented on the actor’s character and claimed he was the reason for their separation. He shared the note in Tamil. Roughly translated, the statement said, “It's disheartening to see people debating the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on the personal lives of people just because they're celebrities. Have Tamil people's honour come down so much that they do not realize how their comments might hurt people?”