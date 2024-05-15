Tamil actor and composer GV Prakash Kumar took his fans by surprise when he announced his separation from Saindhavi after 11 years of marriage. The ‘Kalvan’ actor took to this social media to share the news with his fans. However, things took a dramatic turn when the actor started getting trolled on social media for his decision. He has, now, issued a statement where he has reacted to the trolls.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), GV Prakash Kumar shared a statement addressing the trolling he received. Trolls had commented on the actor’s character and claimed he was the reason for their separation. He shared the note in Tamil. Roughly translated, the statement said, “It's disheartening to see people debating the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on the personal lives of people just because they're celebrities. Have Tamil people's honour come down so much that they do not realize how their comments might hurt people?”
Take a look at the statement shared by GV Prakash Kumar here.
The actor mentioned that their separation was decided mutually. He continued, “The reason behind our separation has been conveyed to our family members and friends. We took this decision after careful consideration. I'm writing this to convey that your comments, whatever the intentions may be, are hurting. Please respect the emotions of everyone. My thanks to everyone for their support.”
The post has fetched over 5.4K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “100% agreed. Hope we all evolve better as an individual and as a society.” A second fan wrote, “Sending positive vibes to my anna @gvprakash Ignore negativity and negative people and move on…we are always with u.” A third fan mentioned, “Stay strong!”
GV Prakash and Saindhavi had tied the knot in 2013. They dated for over a decade before tying the knot. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.