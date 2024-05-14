‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script

‘Kalvan’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

‘Kalvan’ aims to highlight the issues faced by those villagers who live near the hills as they deal with roaming animals. The film also highlights the struggles one faces when they are trying to land a government job and how money influences a lot of decisions. When you have themes like these that can ignite important conversations, it is imperative that you uniquely deal with them. What weighs ‘Kalvan’ down is how predictable and clichéd the entire story unfolds. The makers have taken the easiest route and have used the most simplistic of ways to deal with the story. The screenplay is loose, and the dialogues are poorly written. Additionally, it feels like only Kemban’s character was well-written and the others were just written as tropes.