'DeAr' Trailer Review: Naga Chaitanya Narrates The Story Of GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh's Quirky Marital Problem

After ‘Kalvan’ received mixed reviews, GV Prakash Kumar is gearing up for his next release. Titled ‘DeAr’, the movie will show the actor sharing the screen with Aishwarya Rajesh. The makers of the film have released the trailer of this upcoming Tamil flick. Since its release, it has already become the talk of the town. Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on this quirky rom-com.
The trailer of ‘DeAr’ opens with a voiceover that introduces the audience to the groom and his quirky family. It shows how the groom studied engineering but he decided to work in media and journalism. As the trailer progresses, the audience is shown how he ties the knot in an arranged marriage setup. Things look nice and rosy, but as their life progresses, the couple has to battle an important issue - the woman’s snores.
The trailer of ‘DeAr’ has its moments of tongue-in-cheek comedy. What elevates it from crass humour to something that will make you smile is GV Prakash Kumar’s comic timing. Apart from this, he brings a certain relatability factor to this role which will appeal to a wider audience. He is like everyman. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajesh beautifully complements him with her excellent comic timing. Not just these two main characters, but almost every character in the trailer has a unique personality trait. The makers have taken the time to flesh out all the characters and make them relatable and funny. The best part of this trailer is the voiceover by Naga Chaitanya.
Written and directed by Anand Ravichandran, ‘DeAr’ has been produced by Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, and G Pruthviraj. It is set to release in theatres on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu.