'DeAr' Trailer Review: Naga Chaitanya Narrates The Story Of GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh's Quirky Marital Problem

The trailer of ‘DeAr’ has its moments of tongue-in-cheek comedy. What elevates it from crass humour to something that will make you smile is GV Prakash Kumar’s comic timing. Apart from this, he brings a certain relatability factor to this role which will appeal to a wider audience. He is like everyman. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajesh beautifully complements him with her excellent comic timing. Not just these two main characters, but almost every character in the trailer has a unique personality trait. The makers have taken the time to flesh out all the characters and make them relatable and funny. The best part of this trailer is the voiceover by Naga Chaitanya.