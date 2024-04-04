The combination of Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar in Tamil cinema has always delivered some of the most memorable flicks. Dhanush brings his acting skills to the table which is complimented by GV Prakash Kumar’s music and even acting. This duo is one of the most loved pairs in the industry. In a recent interview, GV Prakash Kumar broke his silence on his previous fight with Dhanush.
In a conversation with VJ Siddhu, GV Prakash Kumar talked about his friendship with Dhanush. He talked about the bond he shares with the ‘Captain Miller’ actor. He said, “A friend is like someone who stands by us like a pillar, whenever we run into problems, and we’re always pillars like that. When we really need each other, we’ll be there for each other.”
Advertisement
In the same conversation, Kumar was asked about his fight with Dhanush. He talked about how fights are normal in friendships. He also stated that there was a period when he did not talk to him for six years. He continued, “If you’re friends, how would you behave with each other? A true friendship means there will be fights and after that, there will be an understanding too. So, we didn’t speak for like six years, but after that, we became really good friends.”
Kumar and Dhanush have been collaborating since 2007. They have worked in films like ‘Aadukalam’, ‘Mayakkam Enna’, ‘Asuran’, to ‘Captain Miller’. On the work front, Kumar is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalvan.’ The film is set to release on April 4. On the other hand, Dhanush is working on ‘Raayan’ where he has also donned the hat of a writer and director.