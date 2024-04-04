Art & Entertainment

GV Prakash Kumar Breaks His Silence On His Old Fight With Friend Dhanush: We Didn’t Speak For Six Years

In a recent interview, GV Prakash Kumar talked about his friendship with Dhanush. He revealed that they had not spoken for six years after their supposed fight.

Advertisement

X
GV Prakash Kumar, Dhanush Photo: X
info_icon

The combination of Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar in Tamil cinema has always delivered some of the most memorable flicks. Dhanush brings his acting skills to the table which is complimented by GV Prakash Kumar’s music and even acting. This duo is one of the most loved pairs in the industry. In a recent interview, GV Prakash Kumar broke his silence on his previous fight with Dhanush.

In a conversation with VJ Siddhu, GV Prakash Kumar talked about his friendship with Dhanush. He talked about the bond he shares with the ‘Captain Miller’ actor. He said, “A friend is like someone who stands by us like a pillar, whenever we run into problems, and we’re always pillars like that. When we really need each other, we’ll be there for each other.”

Advertisement

In the same conversation, Kumar was asked about his fight with Dhanush. He talked about how fights are normal in friendships. He also stated that there was a period when he did not talk to him for six years. He continued, “If you’re friends, how would you behave with each other? A true friendship means there will be fights and after that, there will be an understanding too. So, we didn’t speak for like six years, but after that, we became really good friends.”

Kumar and Dhanush have been collaborating since 2007. They have worked in films like ‘Aadukalam’, ‘Mayakkam Enna’, ‘Asuran’, to ‘Captain Miller’. On the work front, Kumar is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalvan.’ The film is set to release on April 4. On the other hand, Dhanush is working on ‘Raayan’ where he has also donned the hat of a writer and director.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony