Dhanush's Son, Yatra, To Make His Debut Through 'Raayan' In An Unconventional Way? Here's What We Know

The Kollywood film industry, just like every other industry, has been experiencing the emergence of new talent, especially with several star kids making their debuts, primarily acting, and achieving remarkable success, reaching new heights. Joining the list of star kids venturing into films is renowned actor Dhanush’s son, Yatra. However, unlike most, he will not be acting in the film. Here’s what he would be doing.
The young talent has decided to opt for an unconventional path to enter the showbiz. While most star kids make their way into acting, Yatra doesn’t seem to want to go that way. The eldest son of the ‘Captain Miller’ actor will be making his debut as a cinematographer in his father’s upcoming gangster drama film titled ‘Raayan,’ as per the latest reports. Directed and scripted by Dhanush himself, the film will feature the aspiring talent working behind the cameras.
Currently the film is in the post-production phase. While the film is Dhanush’s second directorial; in terms of acting, it’s his 50th. Alongside him, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan. If all goes as planned, the film can be expected to hit the big screens during summers, this year.
While music composition of the film is being handled by A R Rahman, and editing is being done by Prasanna GK, it’s unclear as of now whether Yatra would be heading the entire team or will be a member of the department and pick up a few techniques from his father and uncle Selvaraghavan. Initially, the makers had kept the identity of the cinematographer under wraps, but with Yatra seemingly taking on this significant role, an official confirmation is highly-awaited.
On the work front, as for Dhanush, as an actor, he has ‘DNS’ alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna as well as Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ in the pipeline. He will also be producing and directing ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam,’ which is set to release theatrically on December, 21, 2024.