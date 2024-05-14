South Cinema

GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other

Childhood sweethearts, GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi, tied the knot in 2013.

Instagram
GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi, in a shocking revelation, declared their separation in a joint statement released on May 13. The couple have decided to end their decade-long marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

Speculations regarding their split and divorce have circulated in recent days. And now, taking to their respective social media handles, they have released similar statements, confirming the same.

The couple made the sudden announcement just over a month ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary.

The note read, “After much reflection, Saindhavi / GV Prakash and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other.”

“We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You,” the statement concluded.

Take a look at the posts here:

In addition to this, both of them have disabled comments on their social media posts.

The actor and singer’s romance traces back to their school days, and they nurtured a strong bond over the years. Nearly a decade later, they exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in 2013. The couple also experienced the joy of parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Avni, in April 2020.

Professionally, GV Prakash Kumar embarked on his career as a music director and later ventured into production and acting, earning numerous accolades. Saindhavi, on the other hand, is recognized as a talented playback singer who has worked with many renowned composers. In fact, the two of them have also collaborated on numerous chart-topping hits and memorable melodies for soundtracks, albums and even live performances.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nursing Student Hangs Self Over Being Pressured By Man For Marriage
  2. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  3. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  4. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  5. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Nick Jonas Round Up Orchestral Line-Up For The Netflix Series
  2. Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance
  3. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  4. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  5. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today
  3. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  5. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner