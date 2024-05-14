GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other

Music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi, in a shocking revelation, declared their separation in a joint statement released on May 13. The couple have decided to end their decade-long marriage due to irreconcilable differences.
Speculations regarding their split and divorce have circulated in recent days. And now, taking to their respective social media handles, they have released similar statements, confirming the same.
The couple made the sudden announcement just over a month ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary.
The note read, “After much reflection, Saindhavi / GV Prakash and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other.”
“We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You,” the statement concluded.
Take a look at the posts here:
In addition to this, both of them have disabled comments on their social media posts.
The actor and singer’s romance traces back to their school days, and they nurtured a strong bond over the years. Nearly a decade later, they exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in 2013. The couple also experienced the joy of parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Avni, in April 2020.
Professionally, GV Prakash Kumar embarked on his career as a music director and later ventured into production and acting, earning numerous accolades. Saindhavi, on the other hand, is recognized as a talented playback singer who has worked with many renowned composers. In fact, the two of them have also collaborated on numerous chart-topping hits and memorable melodies for soundtracks, albums and even live performances.