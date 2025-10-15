Dude Advance Booking Report: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Lakh Advance Collection In India

Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to wow the audience yet again with his upcoming film Dude, which is all set to hit the screens on October 17, 2025. Also co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the Tamil-language rom-com marks Ranganathan's second movie of the year after Dragon, which was released in February. Dude has been creating all the right buzz, and the trailer has generated enough anticipation among the fans of the Love Today star. Dude's advance booking window opened on October 14, three days ahead of its release, and it is expected to start on a flying note at the box office.