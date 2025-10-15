Dude Advance Booking Report: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Lakh Advance Collection In India

Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, is all set to release on October 17
The Tamil film will also be available in Telugu-dubbed. The dubbed version is performing better in advance sales
The rom-com is helmed by debutant director Keerthiswaran
Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to wow the audience yet again with his upcoming film Dude, which is all set to hit the screens on October 17, 2025. Also co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the Tamil-language rom-com marks Ranganathan's second movie of the year after Dragon, which was released in February. Dude has been creating all the right buzz, and the trailer has generated enough anticipation among the fans of the Love Today star. Dude's advance booking window opened on October 14, three days ahead of its release, and it is expected to start on a flying note at the box office.
Dude movie advance booking
Dude had a good start with its advance ticket bookings, indicating that it will have a strong start at the box office. The advance booking figure in the United States of America is better than India.
According to Sacnilk, Dude sold around 12051 tickets for 575 shows across the nation. With this, the advance booking figure is worth Rs 18.9 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. With block seats, it has grossed around Rs 56.55 lakh.
Dude is originally made in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu, but surprisingly, the advance sales in the US have outperformed the original. Hindustan Times quoted a trade source confirming that Dude has accumulated $ 59K in advance bookings in the US as of Wednesday morning. $32K was from the Telugu version of the film, and the Tamil version raked in $27K.
Pradeep's previous film Love Today's (2022) lifetime domestic collection is Rs 66.57 crore, while Dragon's worldwide collection was approximately Rs 153.73 crore.