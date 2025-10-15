Dude Advance Booking Report: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Lakh Advance Collection In India

Dude advance booking report: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju-starrer romantic comedy will hit the screens on October 17, 2025.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dude movie advance booking
Dude movie advance booking report Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, is all set to release on October 17

  • The Tamil film will also be available in Telugu-dubbed. The dubbed version is performing better in advance sales

  • The rom-com is helmed by debutant director Keerthiswaran

Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to wow the audience yet again with his upcoming film Dude, which is all set to hit the screens on October 17, 2025. Also co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the Tamil-language rom-com marks Ranganathan's second movie of the year after Dragon, which was released in February. Dude has been creating all the right buzz, and the trailer has generated enough anticipation among the fans of the Love Today star. Dude's advance booking window opened on October 14, three days ahead of its release, and it is expected to start on a flying note at the box office.

Dude movie advance booking

Dude had a good start with its advance ticket bookings, indicating that it will have a strong start at the box office. The advance booking figure in the United States of America is better than India.

According to Sacnilk, Dude sold around 12051 tickets for 575 shows across the nation. With this, the advance booking figure is worth Rs 18.9 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. With block seats, it has grossed around Rs 56.55 lakh.

Dude is originally made in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu, but surprisingly, the advance sales in the US have outperformed the original. Hindustan Times quoted a trade source confirming that Dude has accumulated $ 59K in advance bookings in the US as of Wednesday morning. $32K was from the Telugu version of the film, and the Tamil version raked in $27K.

Related Content
Related Content

Pradeep's previous film Love Today's (2022) lifetime domestic collection is Rs 66.57 crore, while Dragon's worldwide collection was approximately Rs 153.73 crore.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  3. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  4. Samoa Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: SAM Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence