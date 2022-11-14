Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Soundarya Sharma Had A Spooky Experience In Varanasi

Soundarya Sharma recalls a shooting experience in Varanasi for her upcoming web series 'Country Mafia'.

Soundarya Sharma
Soundarya Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 5:45 pm

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Soundarya Sharma recalls a shooting experience in Varanasi for her upcoming web series 'Country Mafia' starring Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj and Satish Kauski. 

She shared: "We were shooting a sequence close to the ghats and it was late night. There was a ferry which was hanging around. We had a short break and I asked if we could sneak in a ride into the beautiful Ganges and I had never experienced it in the night before. He agreed and we went into the waters. I think it was not allowed."

The 28-year-old actress made her acting debut with 'Ranchi Diaries' and also made a cameo in 'Thank God'. Soundarya soke more about her experience that she found quite scary could not speak about for a few days.

"It was only the two of us and I could feel that there was a third person who was with us. We went deep into the waters and I could feel that energy ever more and all of sudden we both saw something jumping off our boat into the water. There was absolute pin drop silence there and we just returned from the ride and I did not speak a word other than my shoot for the next couple of days."

'Country Mafia' is a story about IAS aspirants, Ajay(Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu(Soundarya Sharma), who are forced to give up their dreams and get involved in a fight with a liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan). It will be streaming from November 18 on ZEE5.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Soundarya Sharma Actress Soundarya Sharma Country Mafia Web Series Country Mafia Varanasi Shooting Bigg Boss 16 Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms