Sonali Bendre Nails Denim-On-Denim Look On A 'Breezy Afternoon'

Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday opted for a casual look on a 'breezy afternoon', effortlessly styling flared denim jeans and a denim jacket.
For make-up, she went all natural -- nude brown lips, and blushed cheeks. Her short hair is styled in soft waves.
Taking to Instagram, the actress with 4.5 million followers shared a series of pictures in which she could be seen sporting a grey T-shirt, dark blue flared denim jeans and a denim jacket with white frill sleeves.
Sonali, who recently appeared in the newsroom drama 'The Broken News Season 2', opted for golden accessories -- earrings, necklace, and bracelets.
Advertisement
The look was rounded off with white heels.
"On a breezy afternoon," she wrote as caption.
'The Broken News', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, is streaming on Zee5.