Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Posts Glimpses From Her ‘First Sanjay Leela Bhansali Song’ Launch; Says She’s ‘Shukraguzaar’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is over-the-moon that her "first Sanjay Leela Bhansali song" titled 'Tilasmi Bahein' from 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is out and has shared some glimpses from the launch on social media.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is over-the-moon that her "first Sanjay Leela Bhansali song" titled 'Tilasmi Bahein' from 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is out and has shared some glimpses from the launch on social media.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a reel.

The video begins with Sonakshi getting dolled up for her launch. It then shows a few scenes from the track before featuring the actress saying, "it’s my first Bhansali song, guys."

The actress, who reportedly took just one shot under 20 minutes to shoot for the track, captioned the clip: “The big launch!! My first @bhansaliproductions song is out…. Aap sab ka shukraguzaar hai.”

Advertisement

Sonakshi then went on to thank her hair, make-up and styling team.

She wrote: “Special props to my fabulous team who make sure I shine on and off screen…. Teamwork makes dream work.”

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also stars Sharmin Segal, the niece of Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series will stream on Netflix from May 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony