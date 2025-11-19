Iran Releases Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker And Crew

Iran released the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Talara and its 23 crew members on November 18, 2025, following its seizure five days earlier in the Strait of Hormuz.
The tanker, carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical products, was detained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on November 14 for alleged illegal export of Iranian-owned cargo to Singapore.
The crew, comprising nationals from India, Ukraine, Romania, Georgia, and Latvia, were reported safe and the vessel was permitted to resume its voyage.
Iran released the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Talara and its 23 crew members on November 18, 2025, after detaining the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on November 14. The tanker was carrying approximately 30,000 tons of petrochemical products from the United Arab Emirates port of Hamriyah to Singapore.
The seizure was conducted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which stated the operation followed a court order to address the illegal transfer of Iranian-owned petrochemicals by Iranian individuals or companies. The IRGC confirmed the detention on November 15, citing violations including carrying an unauthorized consignment.
The crew consisted of 23 members from India (15), Ukraine (3), Romania (2), Georgia (2), and Latvia (1). Columbia Shipmanagement, the Cyprus-based operator, reported losing contact with the vessel on November 14 but confirmed the release and safety of all personnel on November 18.
The Talara, owned by Pasha Finance, was diverted into Iranian territorial waters after being approached by three small boats in international waters. US Central Command monitored the incident and described the initial boarding as illegal under international maritime law.
This event follows a pattern of tanker seizures in the region, including Iran's detention of a Portuguese-flagged ship in April 2024, where the crew was released but the vessel retained. The Strait of Hormuz handles about 20% of global oil trade.