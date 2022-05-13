Actor and producer Sohail Khan married designer Seema Khan in 1998 and have two sons together. The couple has filed for a divorce on May 13 and they were spotted leaving the family court in Mumbai. According to the Indian Express, the couple has been sparking separation rumours for sometime now.

Seema Khan was a part of ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ wherein the couple was seen living separately. She then called the marriage as unconventional and said, “I will just say this much, because it’s out there, that whatever you see in the show, is the absolute truth. It is what it is, that’s all I want to say about it.”

While on the show, Seema Khan also talked about the speculation around the marriage, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” she had said.