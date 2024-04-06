Sobhita Dhulipala Dazzles As She Attends ‘Monkey Man’ Special Screening With Dev Patel In Los Angeles

Sobhita Dhulipala and Dev Patel attended the special screening of their film ‘Monkey Man’ at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, and gave a shout out to actor and film’s director, Dev Patel, in the caption of her post as she posed with him.
She wrote in the caption, "So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid. Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide."
She shared another photo of herself with the full look, and captioned it as, “Moments before I walked across the road (image 3) onto the red carpet for Monkey Man at the historic Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. Shoutout to @ggpanther for this fresh-off-the-runway SS24 beauty,” thereby thanking the designer Gaurav Gupta.
However, it was Sobhita's OOTD (outfit of the day) that caught everyone’s eye. Wearing a pristine white ensemble for the event, she impressed everyone with her sophisticated sartorial pick. Her white couture look was from designer Gaurav Gupta's eponymous label, and featured a bustier blouse and an elegant skirt that actually is trousers. The outfit from the designer's Aarohanam collection was showcased during the Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2024. While the bustier had an off-the-shoulder neckline, crystal embellishments with pearl and spiky adornments along with a corseted silhouette, the pants featured a high-rise waist with a pleated draped overlay forming a skirt illusion.
Apart from Sobhita and Dev, others seen at the event were Vipin Sharma, Reva Marchellin, Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher and Pitobash. Helmed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, the film has been released in theatres worldwide but is awaiting release in India. ‘Monkey Man’ follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev, who sets off on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders.