Sobhita Dhulipala Dazzles As She Attends ‘Monkey Man’ Special Screening With Dev Patel In Los Angeles

However, it was Sobhita's OOTD (outfit of the day) that caught everyone’s eye. Wearing a pristine white ensemble for the event, she impressed everyone with her sophisticated sartorial pick. Her white couture look was from designer Gaurav Gupta's eponymous label, and featured a bustier blouse and an elegant skirt that actually is trousers. The outfit from the designer's Aarohanam collection was showcased during the Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2024. While the bustier had an off-the-shoulder neckline, crystal embellishments with pearl and spiky adornments along with a corseted silhouette, the pants featured a high-rise waist with a pleated draped overlay forming a skirt illusion.