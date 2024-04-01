Is The Release Date Of 'Monkey Man' In India Postponed? Here's What We Know

Previously, a source close to the development of the film had informed Bollywood Hungama that the studio plans to release ‘Monkey Man’ in Indian theaters on April 19, “but it all depends on its clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has excessive violence and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time.” The source further elaborated that if the clearance process concludes as planned, ‘Monkey Man’ will hit Indian screens on April 19; otherwise, it could face up to a week’s delay.