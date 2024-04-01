Is The Release Date Of 'Monkey Man' In India Postponed? Here's What We Know

Earlier this year, the trailer for ‘Monkey Man’ caused a sensation on the internet, grabbing global attention. ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Dev Patel, who is making his directorial debut with the film, will be starring in the lead role as well. The trailer’s action-packed scenes, intense violence, and overall visuals generated excitement among not just Indian but global audiences as well. Premiering at South by Southwest on March 11 to a standing ovation, the film received even more buzz.
Initially set for release in the USA and other major territories on April 5, with an Indian release planned for April 19, recent developments have caused a bit of uncertainty. But now it seems like the film will be released on the same day in India as well. At least Sobhita Dhulipala, who will mark her Hollywood debut with the film, has said so.
The actress took to her social media handle on the morning of April 1 and posted a new poster of ‘Monkey Man,’ and captioned it, “Monkey Man 5th April, globally in theatres only.” Naturally, Indian audiences took to her comments section and bombarded with questions whether the release date is applicable to India as well.
In case you’re not aware, recent social media posts by Universal Pictures India no longer mention the April 19 release date, instead opting for a vague ‘Coming soon.’ Even on ticket platforms, the release date of the film has been removed.
Previously, a source close to the development of the film had informed Bollywood Hungama that the studio plans to release ‘Monkey Man’ in Indian theaters on April 19, “but it all depends on its clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has excessive violence and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time.” The source further elaborated that if the clearance process concludes as planned, ‘Monkey Man’ will hit Indian screens on April 19; otherwise, it could face up to a week’s delay.
Now, with so much chaos surrounding its release date, an official announcement regarding the release date of ‘Monkey Man’ in India is highly awaited.