Sneek Peak Into Day 4 Of The 78th Cannes Film Festival

Director Kristen Stewart poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Chronology of Water' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Angelina Jolie, from left, Marie Colomb, Finn Bennett and Caroline Scheufele pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Imogen Poots poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Sanaa El Mahalli poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Ariana Greenblatt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Natalie Portman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Julia Garner poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Austin Butler, from left, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Clifton Collins Jr. pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Amal Clooney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jordan Hewson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
The Edge, left, and Bono pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Cinta Laura poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jury president Juliette Binoche poses for photographers upon arrival at The Trophee Chopard party arrivals during the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Marina Ruy Barbosa poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Trophee Chopard party arrivals during the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.