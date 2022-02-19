Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts On Reports Claiming He Needed Ranveer Singh's 'Permission' To Kiss Deepika Padukone In 'Gehraiyaan'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about his latest film 'Gehraiyaan' with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey and the rumours revolving around the movie.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts On Reports Claiming He Needed Ranveer Singh's 'Permission' To Kiss Deepika Padukone In 'Gehraiyaan'
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:10 pm

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about filming intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra's latest film, 'Gehraiyaan,' and how difficult they would have been if the director had not made him and the rest of the cast feel safe and secure. Siddhant also responded to reports that he and Deepika needed the approval of Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh to film those intimate scenes.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about whether those comments agitated him, Siddhant said, “It doesn’t actually, because we are professionals, we know our equation. I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days. We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy. He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job).”

Kapoor, however, admitted that it took him a lot of time to go about those scenes. “I think we did it in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar (Gai) coming on board. It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value. It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it’s not forced or anything. It’s there because it’s part of the story,” he said.

Padukone's Alisha features in Gehraiyaan, a film about a woman whose six-year relationship has become mundane. She has an affair with Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), the fiance of her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday).

