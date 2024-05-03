Art & Entertainment

Sia Files To Legally Change Her Name After One Year Of Marriage

'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker Sia has decided to change her legal name and adopt the surname of her husband Dan Bernad.

SIA Photo: Instagram
According to court documents obtained by tmz.com, Sia wishes to change her name from "Sia Kate Furler" to "Sia Bernad", adopting the surname of her husband, Dan Bernad. The request comes as the couple are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, marking a new chapter in Sia's life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sia and Bernad got married in a surprise ceremony held at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy.

Previously, Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, with whom she parted ways in 2016.

Sia is known for her desire to keep her personal life private, and often performs wearing elaborate wigs that obscure her face. However, she made a departure from this norm at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards, appearing publicly without her signature wigs. This marked the first time she showcased a facelift, expressing gratitude to her plastic surgeon onstage.

