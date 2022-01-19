Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Shweta Tiwari Talks About Fitness And Exercising Regularly: Daily Workouts Will Give You Results

Shweta Tiwari says training is a continual effort for desired outcomes after her ripped abs garnered attention on social media.

Actress Shweta Tiwari - Instagram/ @shweta.tiwari

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:55 am

Actress Shweta Tiwari has always been in shape, but she's been giving her admirers fitness goals lately by displaying her ripped physique on social media. Her abs, in particular, have gotten a lot of attention on social media recently.

“It is lovely to hear compliments,” says the 41-year-old, adding, “But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four.”

Tiwari says fitness is a constant process and adds, “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results.”

There are days when Tiwari is unable to commit an hour to a workout in addition to weight training and cardio, but she has solutions for such situations as well. She elaborates, “During the pandemic, we all realised the importance of fitness and to stay fit. Even when we are at home, we need to keep moving. I do something or the other, be it jogging or walking or skipping at home. You should move your body every day. For me, fitness is not just abs, but overall health. Body hamesha fit nahin rehti. If you are not unwell, don’t lose breathe or get tired while walking or running, then you are fit.” The actor confesses that she didn’t work out in her 20s or 30s. “Good results” encouraged her and her dietician assists her to remain on track.

When asked if she likes how she looks today, Tiwari says, “Yes, absolutely! Sure, I put on weight at times and there are times when I get tired of diet restrictions and I want to eat whatever I feel like having. Last year, when I was unwell, I ate what I wanted to, but after a while, I wanted to get fitter. I have changed as a person and don’t want to stray off my diet much. I have cheat meals and cheat days, but only once a week.”

