Shruti Haasan Says 'I'm On The Mend' As She Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress Shruti Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 and inform her fans and followers on her Instagram handle on Sunday. She shared a note that read, “Hi everyone, A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures, I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon. Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

After Shruti Haasan posted the news, there were many close ones from the film industry who sent her 'get well soon' messages. Her friends and film industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery from the illness.

Actress Sophie Choudhary wrote, “Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you ❤️," while actress Namrata Shirodkar said, “Big kiss ! Get well soon (sic)."

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, who was the producer of her debut web series ‘Bestseller’, also wished her a speedy recovery. He also commented, “Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon (sic)."

Talking about casting Shruti Haasan in 'Bestseller' to News18.com, Malhotra had said, “I have always been fond of her as an actor. We approached her and the script did the job. And what I actually loved, this is one thing we have never brought up in any other interview, is that the first thing she asked me was not who her co-stars are but who the technicians are. It’s such a delight when an actor asks who is the DoP or who is doing the camera, who is doing the music. She never once asked me anything about her co-stars and you will never hear this from any actor. They never ask who are the technicians!"

Shruti Haasan will soon be seen onscreen in 'Salaar' that also stars actor Prabhas.