Shreya Dhanwanthary, Lillete Dubey's Short Film 'Birth' To Premiere On Disney+Hotstar

Thriller short film "Birth", starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey, will release on streaming platform Disney + Hotstar on August 27.

Shreya Dhanwanthary
Shreya Dhanwanthary Instagram: @shreyadhan13

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 7:25 pm

Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media, "Birth" also features Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles.

The 25-minute "satirical feminist thriller" follows a pregnant woman Meera (Shreya), who visits a place headed by Mama Nithya (Lillete) where expecting mothers come to find joy in their pregnancy. However, Meera falls in the trap of a sinister cult that changes her life. 

Oswal said with the short film her aim was to explore the role Indian society plays in reshaping a woman's identity as she becomes a mother.

“I conceptualised ‘Birth’, to explore how society attempts to reshape a woman's identity as a 'good mother' in a tongue and cheek way. It was a pleasure working with stellar actors such as Lilette and Shreya, who brought the characters in our minds come, so perfectly to life," the producer said in a statement.

Sundar said he is hopeful that audience would relate with the theme of "Birth". 

"The film has a unique vision. It focuses on the personal struggles of the countless women who struggle to maintain their identity in the face of societal pressure through a satirical twist. Lilette and Shreya have done absolute justice to their versatile roles. We hope that the relatable theme of ‘Birth’ appeals to the audience," he said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shreya Dhanwanthary Lillete Dubey Short Films Birth Disney+Hotstar Shyam Sunder Natasha Malpani Oswal Boundless Media
