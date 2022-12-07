Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Shraddha Arya: Wonderful That Shakti Arora And I Keep Our Personal, Professional Bond Separate

Shraddha Arya: Wonderful That Shakti Arora And I Keep Our Personal, Professional Bond Separate

'Kundali Bhagya' actress Shraddha Arya talks about her off-screen chemistry and the friendly bond she shares with her co-actor Shakti Arora on the sets of her show.

Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:39 pm

 'Kundali Bhagya' actress Shraddha Arya talks about her off-screen chemistry and the friendly bond she shares with her co-actor Shakti Arora on the sets of her show.

The actress says that both of them enjoy spending time with each other and they love to discuss different topics. "Shakti and I share an extremely different bond than what viewers watch on screen. Shakti is a very supportive co-actor and a gentleman at heart. In between our shots, when we rehearse for our scenes, sometimes we end up chatting about something totally different and then we lose track of time."

Shraddha is a known face of the TV industry and has been part of several shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi',and 'Dream Girl'. She joined 'Kundali Bhagya' in 2017 and gained a lot of popularity for her portrayal of Dr Preeta Arora.

In the show, Shakti is seen as Arjun Suryavanshi, who has created a lot of issues in the life of Preeta. However, the actress says that they keep their on and off-screen relationship completely different and maintain a proper balance.

"Shooting with him has become easy and fun now because we have this unsaid understanding between us. I think it is important to have a balance in every relationship and it is wonderful that Shakti and I keep our personal and professional bond separate," she adds.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

