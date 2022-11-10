Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Shehzad Shaikh: TV Was My Only Connection To My Country When I Was In Jeddah

‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’ has made Shehzad Shaikh a popular name to reckon with in the TV industry. The actors speaks up about his connection to cinema and how it began by watching films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar even when he was in Jeddah.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 9:37 pm

It was his desire to feel connected to his country that helped actor Shehzad Shaikh develop a love for TV. The actor, who is currently seen in ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’, says that it was television that made him feel at home when he was staying in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I developed the desire to become an actor during my early days when I was in Jeddah and found TV to be the only connection back to my country. I wanted to do the same for others,” he says.

Talking about the inspiration, Shehzad Shaikh says, “My favourite actors have a lot to do with me entering his field. I used to love watching Hollywood A-listers while growing up but the quad squad of Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay have always been my favourite. Of course, a super special mention to the fantastic Saif Ali Khan as well, I truly admire all of their work.”

He adds, “I learned acting and work with the help of my directors. I'm totally a director's actor which is great for me.”

Hard work has got him where he is today, says the actor, adding, “My first break was in the episodic show of ‘Savdhaan India’ and since then I have worked my way up the ladder slowly and steadily. Today, I have completed more than 1000 TV episodes.”

The actor has done Hotel Management, and BBA and was also a cabin crew. He says that all of that has also helped him become the person he is today. “Hotel management taught me humility and developed a mental fortitude to work for hours without tiring and BBA and my other degrees have helped me in my businesses but the truth is that every experience I have ever had is an addition to my craft,” he says, adding, “Acting isn't a business I would ever recommend to anyone I know personally. Purely because it is one that requires yourself to be the product. And in a country of more than a billion people, not everyone sells so be prepared and keep your backup plans ready.”

