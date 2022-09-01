Sharon Stone Was Once Dumped By Lover For Refusing Botox After Having Stroke

Hollywood star Sharon Stone revealed a past romance "wasn't interested in seeing her anymore" after she stopped getting botox.



The 64-year-old star had the procedure done in the past but stopped undergoing any cosmetic enhancement after she had a stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage in 2001, reports mirror.co.uk.



She told Vogue Arabia that a former lover, who she didn't name, broke up with her when she didn't continue with the procedures.



"It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did," she told the publication.



Stone added: "I saw him one more time after that, and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore. If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."



Due to the stroke, she had to get over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make 'one side of my face come up again'.



The experience changed her perspective on cosmetic surgery forever.



She previously spoke about her near-death experience after having a stroke.



Appearing on Good Morning Britain last year, Sharon joined hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray as she spoke about what happened.



"People discuss these things from a scientific perspective and also from a spiritual perspective - I believe that they're both. In my case, when this happened to me I had all of these things that most people talk about where you see this light where you leave your body, that you have this feeling of being pulled outward and upward.



"I had a sense of seeing people that had gone before me, I had a sense of communicating with them and sort of an ephemeral sense, not really with dialogue per se, but I did have a sense of understanding that we were communicating. And then suddenly, I had this gigantic pain, like I'd been kicked in the chest.



"No, I do not know if I had been defibrillated or if this is just how it happened with me. But then I was back in the room and it was very clear that I had chosen to be back in the room and not chosen to continue on that journey, that outward, upward journey away."