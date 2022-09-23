Shanaya Kapoor On ‘Bedhadak’: Want My Performance To Make People Feel That I Didn’t Waste The Opportunity

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is another Bollywood star kid on the block who is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She is gearing up for her debut film ‘Bedhadak’, which stars her alongside Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada. As she is inching closer to entering the world of B-Town, Shanaya feels that she has a mixed bunch of emotions.

When asked about how she feels about her debut film, Shanaya said, “I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn’t just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realising a dream I’ve had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepared a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak,” as reported by Zoom TV.

Claiming that her launch in Bollywood is very different, Shanaya asserted, “I am very excited; it’s not a typical ‘launch’ as perhaps people would expect. It’s a solid story about 3 youngsters, and the character is quite challenging - I’m preparing for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m working very hard to prove that I deserve it."

The 22-year-old, who enjoys a huge social media following, certainly wants the audience to feel and recognize her talent. She signed off, “I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn’t waste it or that I didn’t take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue to - it’s not even something I want to keep repeating because that is the job - you’re meant to work hard, and I have. I hope people recognize that when they see my work."

‘Bedhadak’ is Shashank Khaitan’s directorial and it is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.