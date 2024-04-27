Art & Entertainment

Shakira Hasn't Lost Hope In Love Despite Her Split From Gerard Pique

Pop singer Shakira, who split from soccer star Gerard Pique in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, has expressed her continued belief in love.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shakira Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Pop singer Shakira, who split from soccer star Gerard Pique in acrimonious circumstances in 2022, has expressed her continued belief in love.

Shakira, speaking to Marie Claire UK, stated: "I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself."

She referred to monogamy as a utopia, adding, "Monogamy is a utopia. But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans, my children, and true friends. Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true. It lasts longer - at least in my experience."

Advertisement

Shakira said: "My relationship (lasted) 12 years, but my friends will be there for a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was."

The singer revealed that she had always sought a partner similar to her father, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life. I was in search of that man, like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever - like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on."

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know