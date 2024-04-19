Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Looks 'Hard' In His 'Aaj Ka Mood' From 'Deva' Sets

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is shooting for his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva' on Friday treated his fans to another intense glimpse from the movie, calling it his 'aaj ka mood'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shahid Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is shooting for his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva' on Friday treated his fans to another intense glimpse from the movie, calling it his 'aaj ka mood'.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is shooting for his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva' on Friday treated his fans to another intense glimpse from the movie, calling it his 'aaj ka mood'.

Last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Shahid took to Instagram, where he enjoys 46.7 million followers, and dropped an intense click from behind the scenes.

In the black and white snap, we can see Shahid looking away from the camera, while he is sitting in a car. He is sporting sunglasses.

Advertisement

The post is captioned as: "Aaj ka MOOD! #hard #Deva #behindthescenes".

The movie stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Ends With 59.7% Polling Till 5 PM; Bengal Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest
  8. Sports Live Updates: UAE To Play Oman In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Final