Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Motivation: 'One Has To Believe That Good Will Always Outweigh The Bad'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared the mantra he practices for the problems he has faced till now.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 3:18 pm

Shah Rukh, on Saturday afternoon, treated his fans with a question and answer session, where a fan asked him about what motivates him to overcome the problems he has faced so far.

"One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad."

Another user asked him about "coming back on screen" after so long with 'Pathaan.' Shah Rukh replied: "It's like coming back home."

'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle, given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box office.

'Pathaan,' produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Pathaan Promotions SRK Words Of Wisdom SRK Fan Meetings Deepika Padukone John Abraham Pathaan Movie Upcoming Movie Bollywood Actor Superstar SRK Bollywood Mumbai
