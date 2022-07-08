Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Shaan Says 'Phireya', His Latest, Makes Him Smile Whenever He Hums It

Popular singer Shaan says that his latest track, 'Phireya' makes him smile whenever he hums the tune. This romantic song is composed by Anish John and penned by Saaveri Verma.

Singer Shaan
Singer Shaan Instagram/@singer_shaan

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 3:04 pm

Shaan said: "Phireya is a very happy song, it makes me smile even when I hum the tune in my head. Roposo Jamroom is indeed an exciting platform that brings together industry maestros with new-age artists and provides an unmatched experience for all listeners globally."

He shared that he hopes his latest single becomes a hit and receives love from his fans.

"Over the years, I have received immense love for my songs and I look forward to my music having a special place in the hearts of everyone. I believe the listeners will enjoy this romantic and soulful track and make you smile," Shaan concluded.

Phireya released on Sony Music's official YouTube channel.

[With Inputs From IANS]

