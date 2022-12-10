Sanjay Mishra, Harshita Gaur Appear In 'Baabul Teri Galliyaan' Music Video

The music track 'Baabul Teri Galliyaan', which features Sanjay Mishra and 'Mirzapur' fame, Harshita Gaur was released on Saturday. The music video captures a bride's emotions and showcases her reminiscence of her childhood on how she was brought up by her father and how he doubled up as both the father and mother.



Talking about the song, Sanjay Mishra said: "When his daughter gets married, the father wants to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every little detail regarding the wedding is taken care of. While on one hand, the preparations take precedence, the pain of having to live a life where his daughter is not going to be living with him also plays on his mind. This song captures these emotions beautifully. I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this song."



Playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who earlier appeared on the singing reality TV show 'Indian Idol', lent her voice to the song along with Harshit Saxena, known for the song 'Haal-E-Dil' from 'Murder 2'.



Saxena doubled up as the song's composer. The lyrics, written by Sameer Anjaan, tell the story of a girl preparing to start a new life with a partner while being nostalgic about her life at her father's home.



The song, produced by Deepak Mukut and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, has been directed by Ankit Ojha.



Commenting on the occasion of the song launch, Ankit said: "This is an emotional song that is very close to my heart. We had to highlight the separation pangs of young brides. While adjusting to a new life is a given, she is bound to feel nostalgic about her home. We wanted to capture all those emotions. The music is subtle with the voice and words taking the centre stage. I had such a joyous time working on the video with Sanjay Sir and Harshita."



'Baabul Teri Galliyaan', released under the label of SRE, is available to stream on YouTube.