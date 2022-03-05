Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shares Experience Of Working With Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked to about the ways Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's acting was different, and he came up with a list of all the ways they couldn't play each other's characters in the same way.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shares Experience Of Working With Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently released his directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 7:45 pm

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in a recent interview, was asked about the difference between actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's acting. The director, who has worked with both the actresses, answered the question by giving examples.

Bhansali answered a fan's questions in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, one of which was about Padukone and Bhatt and how they differ from a filmmaker's perspective. 

Answering the question, the filmmaker said, "They are different people. They have different approaches, they have different heights. They have different voices, they have different body language. They have different approach to cinema. All that put together… Deepika is a beautiful girl, wonderful actor. For me, Alia is a very beautiful girl, again a wonderful actor. But if I have to do 'Bajirao Mastani' then I will have to have Deepika, and if I’m doing Gangubai, I will have to have Alia play it. So, each one has their own power that they exude when they find a role that suits them, and you cannot give the wrong role to the wrong actor."

Bhansali and Padukone have three films together which includes 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', while 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was his first collaboration with Bhatt.

He went on to say say how both the actresses had a different essence to them.

Bhansali added, "Not that in the same breath I can say that Alia could not have played Mastani or Deepika could not have played Gangu. But I feel what casting I’ve done, keeping their essence, is the right casting. So, what Alia did for this role, only Alia could have done. And what Deepika did in those roles only Deepika could have done."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a film about a brothel madam who strives to improve the lives of sex workers. It received positive reviews, with praise for Bhatt's performance and Bhansali's direction. It was also a box office success, grossing more than Rs 63 crore in less than a week after its release.

Bhansali will next be seen directing the pilot episode of Netflix series 'Heeramandi', which will mark his re-entry in the world of courtesans.

