Sanjay Dutt Admits He's Too Old To Romance Alia Bhatt Onscreen

Dutt and Alia Bhatt worked together on two films: 'Kalank' and 'Sadak 2.' Bhatt has stated that Dutt requested that she refer to him as "chachu (uncle)." in a recent interview.

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 7:46 pm

Actor Sanjay Dutt is currently promoting his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 on Instagram. During a promotional event of the film, Dutt said that he can't romance actor Alia Bhatt due to their age difference. Dutt also addressed Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor as “hard-working kids.”

During an interview with GoodTimes, Dutt was questioned why other actors romance young actors on screen but he doesn't, and how he feels about it. Listing out his age factor, Dutt said, “Arey ab hai to thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga. (I cannot be romancing Alia Bhatt at this age). Ya so I mean it's like that, you got to move on.”

He also expressed admiration for the new generation of performers, such as Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he will appear in 'Shamshera.' He said, “They’re very hard-working, focussed kids. They’re there. It feels nice to see them and to work with them."

Alia Bhatt stated earlier this year in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that Dutt treats her like a child. "Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relation with my dad. He is always like, 'Call me chachu'. That's the way he likes it," said Bhatt.

Dutt will portray the part of Adheera in 'KGF Chapter 2'. Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj also appear in the film. Prashanth Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on April 14, 2022. The first instalment was released in 2018. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in North Indian markets.

