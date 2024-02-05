Sandeep Reddy Vanga States THIS Specific Reason For Not Casting Ranbir Kapoor In 'Kabir Singh'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently all over the headlines because of his recent directorial release, ‘Animal.’ Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, the film has enjoyed significant success with box office numbers. Despite facing backlash from audiences and critics for its portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity, the movie has gone on to be a blockbuster.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor teamed up for the first time in the recently released 'Animal.'
Though this was Ranbir and Sandeep’s first ever collaboration, and it was a massive success, were you aware that the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actor had reached out to the director after his first venture ‘Arjun Reddy’ back in 2017?
During a conversation with Dainik Bhasker, the director mentioned that Kapoor had reached out to him via SMS, and further revealed that he had stopped checking text messages that time because of the increasing use of WhatsApp.
“He (Ranbir Kapoor) SMSed me. Ever since WhatsApp has come, the habit of checking SMS has gone. I stopped checking SMS because everyone uses WhatsApp. Ranbir actually showed me the message also, I think. Like this, I have missed a lot of people’s messages. Anil ji, Anil Kapoor had also messaged,” the filmmaker said.
When asked if the director and actor had any conversation before, and if there was, at all, a chance for Ranbir to be in the Hindi remake of ‘Arjun Reddy,’ which went on to become ‘Kabir Singh,’ starring Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep quickly said, “No, Ranbir very clearly said that he wouldn’t do a remake. So, I knew.”
Work wise, Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects in the pipeline - Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War.’ As for Sandeep Reddy Vanga, various reports suggest that he’s in talks with Salman Khan for an upcoming film.