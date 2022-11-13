Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Samyuktha Hegde Puts Out Dance Video To Announce Recovery From Injury

Samyuktha Hegde, who had to undergo a surgery after sustaining a ligament tear, has recovered from the injury.

Popular actress Samyuktha Hegde, who had to undergo a surgery after sustaining a ligament tear while shooting for a stunt sequence for the Kannada film 'Kreem', has recovered from the injury. 

The actress, who had been undergoing physiotherapy after the surgery, chose to announce her recovery with her dance video which she posted on Instagram.

She wrote: "'All the attraction, the tension. Don't you see, baby, this is perfection?' First dance video in three months, super happy with my progress, physiotherapy has been tiring and painful but the hard part is over! Thank you universe! Onwards and upwards from here on!" 

