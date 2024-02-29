Art & Entertainment

Samrat Ashok, Kaurwaki's Wedding Leads To Dramatic Twist In 'Pracchand Ashok'

The upcoming wedding storyline of 'Pracchand Ashok' will witness a dramatic twist occurs as princess Kaurwaki (Mallika Singh) unknowingly marries Ashok (Adnan Khan) instead of Susima (Aarush Shrivastava), leading to chaos and Kaurwaki's increasing animosity towards Ashok.

IANS
IANS

February 29, 2024

Mallika Singh and Adnan Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the current track, Susima proposes marriage to Kaurwaki, who reluctantly succumbs to Bhadrak's (Ankit Bhatia) insistence that an alliance with Magadh will save their kingdom.

Meanwhile, Ashok's sister is kidnapped by Bhadrak, who reveals his motive of revenge for a past humiliation. Ashok, disguised as a maid, learns of the plan and saves his sister just in time.

During the wedding, a twist occurs and Kaurwaki ties knot with Ashok. It will be interesting to witness whether Kaurwaki will seek revenge from Samrat Ashok, for destroying her hopes of marrying a loving partner. 'Pracchand Ashok' airs at 10 pm on Colors.

