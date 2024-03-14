Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slammed For ‘Misleading And Misinforming’ Fans On ‘Detoxing The Liver'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has received flax for allegedly 'misleading and misinforming' people about 'detoxing the liver' on her health podcast series. A user who claims to be a doctor who goes by the name The Liver Doc on X shared a lengthy post on the platform and slammed Samantha. He accused the actress and her podcast guest of sharing their “ignorance" about health and medicine.
In the video, the guest on her YouTube show discussed the importance of dandelion in improving liver health. The X user sharing the video wrote, “This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading and misinforming over 33 million followers on ‘detoxing the liver’.''
He further wrote, “The podcast features some random health illiterate “Wellness Coach & Performance Nutritionist" who has absolutely no clue how the human body works and has the most rubbish content on his Instagram handle, including complete nonsense such as herbs to manage autoimmune disorders I am not sure how people with massive following very easily figure out the worst, science-illiterate people for them to invite to talk on science, medicine and health on “health podcasts" that are in fact nothing to do with health or medicine. It’s just two science illiterates sharing their ignorance. The Wellness Coach guy is not even a real medical person and would probably have no idea about functions of the liver."
He added, ''He further said, “I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since one decade and this is complete and utter BS (bullsh*t)."
Samantha is yet to respond to the allegations.
In 2022, Samantha opened up about being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis. She took a break for a year and called it the best decision of her life.
In a recent interview with Femin, She said, “It was the best decision because there’s no way I would have been able to continue working. The stress of work, coupled with the condition, is not the easiest thing to handle. I’m really glad that I gave myself time to recover; I had been working for 13 years straight."
Work-wise, she was last seen in 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in the Indian version of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. The actress also has a Hollywood project in her kitty.