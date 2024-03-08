Next, she has the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. She wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming series by Raj & DK in July last year. Samantha penned a lengthy note with pics from the sets. "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next'', she wrote.