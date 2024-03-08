In October 2022, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She took a break from work to recover for almost one year. Samantha has been vocal about her health condition and her battle with myositis. In an interview with Femina India, she said taking a break from work was her life's 'hardest decision'. But she also feels that it was the best decision.
Samantha said, ''I’ve had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I’ve always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them – not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix''.
'The Family Man' actress also said all the setbacks in her life have made her a stronger person. “People might think that success defines you, but it is failure and loss that truly define you, and introduce you to the best version of yourself. These lows and these losses have made me a person I am truly proud of,” she said.
Work-wise, Samantha was last seen in 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama was released in theatres on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Prior to this, she was seen in 'Shakuntalam' and 'Yashoda' which didn't do well at the box office.
Next, she has the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. She wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming series by Raj & DK in July last year. Samantha penned a lengthy note with pics from the sets. "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next'', she wrote.
Samantha is also making her Hollywood debut with 'Chennai Story'.