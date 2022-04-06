Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals 'Yashoda's Release Date

Actress Samatha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news quite a lot in the past year related to her personal life. Now, she is finally here with the announcement of her next project’s release date.

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 10:10 am

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film ‘Yashoda’ will make its debut in theatres countrywide on August 12, the makers announced on social media. Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the sci-fi thriller will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

‘Yashoda’ is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. "Our #Yashoda aka @Samanthaprabhu2 is all set to give you thrills and chills in theatres. A @krishnasivalenk's production (sic)," the official Twitter account of Sridevi Movies tweeted.

Samantha shared the tweet and wrote, "August 12th it is (sic)."

The 34-year-old actress was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster ‘Pusha’.

‘Yashoda’ also stars Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

[With Inputs From PTI]

