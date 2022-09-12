Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Salman Khan Meets Jain Monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur On His 180 Days Fast Completion

Salman Khan met Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri recently, who completed his massive fasting period of 180 days.

Salman Khan Meets Jain Monks
Salman Khan Meets Jain Monks Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:13 pm

Salman Khan has always been an epitome of a kind human being. As he never leaves a chance to extend his hands to serve the humanity, he also acknowledges it with his open arms, one such example was witnessed when Salman went for meeting Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur during his 180 days of fasting.

Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri is quit a known Jain Acharya ji and now Salman has went to meet him during his fasting time. Astounded by the fact that Acharya Vijay Hansratnasur is fasting for 180 days and that too for the 6th time, made Salman come to meet a Jain monk. As reported by his followers, Salman also got to learn the various aspects and rituals of the Jain religion from the monk. Moreover, they also shared that many other celebrated people also visit Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri to seek blessings.

Moreover, according to the reports, Acharya Vijay Hansratnasuri ends his 180 days of continuous fasting from Sunday becoming the only Jain monk who can complete this marathon fasting ever. In the past two decades of his life as a monk, Acharya Hansratnasuri has spent a total of 12 years fasting, said his followers.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Jain Jainism Monk Salman Khan Mumbai Bombay India
