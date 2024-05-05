Art & Entertainment

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' To Release In Japan On July 5

"Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres on July 5, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the Telugu movie stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Production house Hombale Films shared details about the Japan release of "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" on its official Instagram page on Saturday.

"Indian action entertainer 'SALAAR' will be hitting Japanese audiences on July 5th! #Salaar #Prabhas," the banner said in the post.

Besides Telugu, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" also released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It has grossed around Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

"Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam", its follow-up, is under development.

National Award-winning Kannada film "777 Charlie", starring Rakshit Shetty, is also set to be released in Japan on June 28.

